The full moon in Capricorn leaves no room for evasion; you’re going to meet any climax in your creative pursuits and relationships head-on. Neptune is one of your ruling planets and it is currently orbiting in your sign, so this retrograde will be extremely powerful for you. Your introversion and imagination will become more extreme during this time. Try to avoid stressful situations and don’t be too harsh on yourself. Venus’s entrance in Leo will reveal the reliability of some of your relationships.