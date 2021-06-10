The solar eclipse may finally allow you to move on from a problem that has plagued you for a long time now. You will find the motivation to finish projects and take care of your living space when Mars enters Leo. This transit also encourages you to try new things or break free from old, ineffective routines. Keep your mind and your schedule open on June 13 when the Venus-Uranus sextile brings new opportunities to try new things or if the Sun-Neptune square just makes you want to rest at home. When Saturn squares Uranus, you may find yourself revising your methods of communication and examining your internal issues. You may also receive unexpected news.