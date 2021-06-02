The week begins with newfound creativity regarding your self-expression. The moon enters your sign early this week, encouraging you to be even more imaginative and compassionate. Venus’s entrance into Cancer will leave you eager to show your affection for others. The sun’s trine with Saturn will help you dissolve any unresolved inner conflicts. The Mercury-Neptune square and Mars-Pluto opposition may throw you off your feet, but you must keep pushing yourself forward in order to achieve your goals.

