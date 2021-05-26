During the full Moon eclipse, you may receive a surprising but welcome reward in your career. Reflect on your aspirations and be confident in your professional skills because an opportunity may come your way. Life’s changes may be disorienting, but eventually your thoughts will become clearer than ever. When Venus trines Neptune, you may find yourself reminiscing on your past, and the Venus-Mercury conjunction combined with Mercury retrograde will give you the opportunity to reconnect with your family and old friends. Now is a great time to revisit any unfinished projects you left behind before starting something new.

