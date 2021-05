As the sun enters Gemini, it becomes square with Jupiter in Pisces, which may cause internal discord particularly regarding home and family matters. You may want to use the Gemini sun’s inquisitive energy to examine your own emotions and heal from any problems hidden deep within your mind. The Saturn retrograde may tempt you to simply run away from your problems, so be sure to focus on finding a good balance between fulfilling your responsibilities and taking time to rest.

Continue reading