This week is full of exciting new ideas and meaningful connections for you. It can be hard to commit to your passions for fear of failure and rejection, but this week your ruling planet Venus will form a trine with Saturn, suggesting support for your creative pursuits. As the sun moves into Gemini, you will be able to explore many different intellectual outlets for the next several weeks. The Saturn retrograde may leave you feeling drained and unmotivated at times, but as long as you remain focused on the project and don’t doubt yourself, you can overcome this blockage.

Continue reading