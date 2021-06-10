You’re fulfilling an important role in your group (whether this is a community, social or professional environment), and this solar eclipse is asking you to find the courage to lead everyone on the right path. Mars enters your sign, which will give you a lot of energy for socialization and creative pursuits. The Venus-Uranus sextile also brings inspiration, but expect some setbacks when the sun squares Neptune on the same day. You may want to restructure your schedule and relationships when Saturn squares Uranus at the end of the week.