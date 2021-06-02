During Venus’s transit in Cancer, you should reevaluate some of your relationships that are not sufficiently serving you, and make way for an unexpected abundance of opportunity to start new relationships that will fulfill your needs. Your ruling planet, the sun, forms a trine with Saturn, keeping you grounded and stable and setting up for a great time to connect with your loved ones. Your goals may seem far away when Mercury squares Neptune. You may feel frustration with your needs being unfulfilled when Mars opposes Pluto. During times of strife, make sure to keep a level head.

