Between the sun’s trine with Jupiter, the Leo moon and the sun’s entrance into Gemini, this week brings great fortune to Leos. You have ample opportunities to resolve some of your internal conflicts. The next several weeks will be the perfect time for you to spend time with your loved ones as well as meet many new people. However, be cautious to communicate clearly and refrain from overextending yourself. You may find yourself engaged in more conflicts and seriously reflecting on your relationships during the Saturn retrograde period. Remember to approach your issues calmly and logically before making any rash decisions.

