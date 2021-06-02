This week largely centers around your career development. Early in the week, Mars trines Neptune and sparks inspiration for your professional life. Venus’s transition into Cancer and Venus’s trine with Jupiter can both bring monetary prosperity. You may find yourself doubting your proficiency in your career when Mercury squares Neptune, and the Mars opposition with Pluto may cause strife in your inner circle. Take time to talk your frustrations out with a loved one before you act on an impulse and regret a word or action.

