This full Moon eclipse emphasizes the importance of interpersonal connection. You can learn a lot about yourself from others, so you should be open and authentic in your conversations. The square on Thursday could lead to misunderstandings, but the conjunction on Friday leaves everyone in a fairly joyful Moon. Mercury stations retrograde that same day, which is a great time to reflect on how you want to affect the world and if your current life path will lead you to your goal. This Mercury retrograde can bring about intense change in your life, so be sure to reflect upon your end goal.

