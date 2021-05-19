The sun is finally shining on you again. The sun’s trine with Pluto opens up the perfect opportunity for Geminis to heal from past wounds, as much as they hate revisiting the past. You may find starting new projects difficult once Saturn turns retrograde at the end of the week, so if you’ve been waiting to start a project or learn more about a certain topic, now is a great time to begin. The sun will imbue you with an immense amount of curiosity and energy, so go explore until your heart’s content. However, your energy isn’t infinite, especially during the sun’s square with Jupiter, so try not to overexert yourself.

Continue reading