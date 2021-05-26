You may have trouble falling asleep under the light of the full Moon. The eclipse is the time to let go of the past, and your repressed feelings may come to light. You don’t have to go through this healing process alone; you should reach out to your loved ones for support. This Mercury retrograde, re-evaluate your work processes and environment, and change anything that isn’t working. These two astrological events will challenge you, but you will feel much more secure in your feelings and work life once you have confronted your inner thoughts and desires.

