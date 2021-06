If you feel dissatisfied with your daily routine and struggle balancing your work and personal life, the solar eclipse is a good time to reevaluate your schedule and focus on making your own life happier. Don’t be afraid to let go of anything that no longer benefits you when Mars moves into Leo. The Saturn-Uranus square may leave you yearning for change. Chase your freedom, but be sure that you are secure in your finances and well-being first.