Don’t take the people who care about you for granted; let your loved ones know how much they mean to you while Venus is in Cancer. The sun trines Saturn, your ruling planet, which sends you a powerful reminder that you are very skilled in your career and you are capable of achieving anything you desire. You must remember that you can handle anything when the Mercury-Neptune square brings an unexpected change in your work schedule. When Mars opposes Pluto, conflict can be hard to avoid, but you can use this opportunity to have honest conversations with your loved ones and work to make your relationships better.

