You may end or reach a compromise on a relationship during the full moon in Capricorn, but keep in mind that this is a great opportunity to discover your limits in a relationship. When Neptune begins its retrograde cycle, your path forward in life may not be clear. Try to focus on the aspects of your life that are under your control and don’t worry about what other people may think. You may feel more generous when Venus enters Leo, so now is a great time to show appreciation through gifts.