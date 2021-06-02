You start the week off with a lot of motivation and support from your loved ones with the Mars-Neptune trine. Venus is entering your sign, Cancer, and you will feel empowered enough to work with your loved ones to fix anything you feel is lacking in your relationships. Venus then trines Jupiter, which encourages you to let yourself shine and express yourself freely. On Friday and Saturday, you’re uncovering your internal unresolved issues and confronting the unspoken problems in your relationships. This week generally looks to be favorable for you so be confident in your power and push for what you want and deserve.

