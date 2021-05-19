The moon resides in its ruling sign Cancer on the first day of this week. This is a powerful time for healing and you should take the opportunity to check in with yourself. The sun’s movement into Gemini can spark the desire to look inward, again allowing you to spend some quality time with yourself. The sun and Mercury form squares with Jupiter and Neptune respectively, leading to possible misunderstandings and wrongful assumptions, so try not to rush to conclusions or overreact in social situations. The Saturn retrograde may make your efforts to progress feel futile, but try not to give up.

