You may complete an important project or be rewarded for your hard work during the Capricorn full moon. You may usually rush into situations, but during this Neptune retrograde, it is best to take things slow and weigh your pros and cons before you proceed. Venus’s orbit in Leo heralds a period of creative and romantic prosperity. Don’t be too afraid to connect with new people and explore your romantic options, but remember to think carefully before rushing into commitments with dubious people.