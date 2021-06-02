Mars trines Neptune at the beginning of the week, bringing a spark of creativity in the early week. When Venus enters Cancer, take a break from the bustle of your work and online life and spend time with the people you truly love. The moon enters your sign in the middle of the week, which boosts your energy but also makes you prone to impulsivity. The sun’s trine with Saturn gives you the opportunity to sit down and clearly define your life goals. Mercury squares Neptune, which may cause some minor confusion and miscommunication. Unfortunately, your ruling planet Mars opposes Pluto, and this clash may reveal some hidden information from the past.

Continue reading