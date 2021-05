During the full Moon’s eclipse, you may find your work culminating into a massive realization. You may feel lost now that you have some closure and must begin anew, especially when Venus squares Neptune the next day. However, Venus’s conjunction with Mercury is a great time to socialize and perhaps talk to someone about your next plans. However, Mercury’s retrograde cycle may leave you prone to miscommunication, so try to be even more careful about your wording and intent.

