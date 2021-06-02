The moon is in your sign at the start of this week, which means that you may focus your eye on the future, but pull away from your emotions as a result. You will find inspiration in the Mercury-Neptune trine. Venus’s movement into Cancer will allow you to take a break from your worries and spend time resting and developing your existing relationships. The sun trines your ruling planet, Saturn, and brings forth another spark of creativity to perfectly complement the potential new work opportunities that Venus’s trine with Jupiter brings. However, when Mars opposes Jupiter, do not bury yourself in work to escape your inner frustrations; face your issues head-on.

