Sudden discourse may disrupt your friendships during this full moon eclipse, but objectivity is your strong-suit, so remain level-headed and try to diffuse the situation. Internally, your dreams may be materializing, but they might not be as great as you had hoped. When Venus squares Neptune, communication may become pointed and you might feel nervous about the security of your relationships. Try not to worry too much as this will pass. Mercury retrograde will let you analyze what is and isn’t working in your life right now. Just don’t forget to take time to relax and have fun amid your introspection.

Continue reading