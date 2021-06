Now is the time to be brave and let the new moon shine its light on any hidden emotions or projects. When Mars enters Leo, others may be more honest and blunt with you, so try not to overthink other people’s words and be careful in your conversations. You may feel more inspired but less willing to act on your passions during the simultaneous sextile and square on June 13. Your home may be physically changing or your relationships with your family may shift when Saturn squares Uranus.