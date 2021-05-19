Taurus season heavily emphasizes remaining grounded and getting in touch with our emotions —two particularly challenging tasks for Aquarians. Thankfully, this week begins with the sun trine Pluto, which indicates enhanced decisiveness and concentration. The sun’s transition into Gemini in the middle of the week will give you the energy to pursue your creative passions again. However, Saturn’s retrograde in Aquarius at the end of the week may require further reflection on the choices you’ve made and the life you would like to lead.

