Last week was full of significant astrological events, but this week’s horoscope is much less eventful. The moon is in Pisces at the start of the week, which inspires self-reflection and creativity. You may become more vulnerable during this time, but it is important to remain grounded.

July starts with an explosive opposition between Mars and Saturn on July 1. This indicates blockages in various areas of life and comes with much frustration because of this resistance. This anger could become internalized and grow until it is eventually released later, so it is important to be patient and understanding in order to overcome these intense emotions. On the same day, the moon enters Aries, which motivates us to start anew and greatly increases our energy.

On July 3, Mars clashes with yet another planet, this time forming a square with Uranus. You may feel incredibly restricted in your life and you may resort to recklessness in order to become free. This can be a great time for creative inspiration, but try not to act rashly.

The moon enters Taurus on July 4 and encourages us to slow down and appreciate our surroundings. However, this could also push us to become more obstinate and greedy.

