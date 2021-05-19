This horoscope column serves to explain the astrological events of the week and how the signs can be affected based on the positions of the planets. This isn’t an explanation of you and your personal future, but rather an analysis of the positions of the planets and their relation to your sign. It is up to you to evaluate how you would like to apply them to your life.

This week starts off with the moon nearing the end of its time in its home sign Cancer, before moving into Leo that same day. May 17 also has a trine formed between the sun and Pluto, improving our ability to focus and make decisions. The moon sign changes to Virgo on May 19. At the same time, Venus and Saturn form a trine, indicating maturity, stability and support, especially in relationships.

On May 20, the sun will join Mercury and Venus in Gemini. The sun will remain in Gemini for approximately one month, and every sign will see an increase in energy driven by curiosity and the quest for knowledge during this period of time.

The sun and Jupiter form a square on May 21, causing restlessness and overestimation in each sign. The week’s second square occurs the very next day, connecting Mercury and Neptune, inviting miscommunication and difficulty in concentration. The final moon shift of the week occurs on May 22 and the moon remains in Libra until May 24.

At the very end of the week, Saturn will turn retrograde in the sign of Aquarius from May 23 to Oct. 10. Every sign may feel stagnant and unable to progress in their lives. Now is the time to take time for ourselves to carefully examine the roadblocks ahead of us and figure out how to work through them.