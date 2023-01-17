Fifth-year senior Natalie Wojcik leapt in excitement after flipping off the vault and sticking her landing. Her solid 9.900 in the first rotation sparked a record-breaking night.

Following Wojcik, senior Gabby Wilson and junior Naomi Morrison also stuck their vault landings giving the Wolverines back-to-back 9.950 routines. Building upon that budding momentum fifth-year senior Abby Heiskell anchored the vault lineup with another 9.900.

“Stuck landing after stuck landing really generates that energy and that fire in the room,” Michigan assistant coach Maile’ana Kanewa-Hermelyn said. “It just kinda built that, like I said, that energy and that momentum in the atmosphere, in the room, for the remaining events.”

In the Wolverines’ first home meet of the season — against No. 10 University of Denver and Fisk University — a hot start was vital to the win. After one rotation, a team score of 49.650 was just that.

A week before in the Super 16 meet, imprecisions and mistakes in its first rotation — balance beam — forced Michigan to compete from behind. Friday night, instead of needing to overcome an early deficit, a strong vault performance put the team in a commanding position over the Pioneers and Bulldogs.

When the Wolverines did step onto the beam in the third rotation, they carried that lead and the momentum with them, which translated to an improved showing.

“Last weekend they were just a little bit nervous,” Kanewa-Hermelyn said. “They worked on really showing that confidence because they’re an incredible beam team.”

Despite not competing on the beam in the Super 16, senior Nicoletta Koulos provided a lift. Koulos had a small wobble during her routine, but after sticking her landing she provided a solid 9.850. From the anchor position, Wojcik also stuck her landing and delivered a 9.950 — the top beam score of the meet. Michigan’s 49.375 on the beam was an astounding 0.500 improvement from the Super 16.

The Wolverines quelled the early mistakes that made them come up short in their opening meet — when they placed second to top-ranked Oklahoma at the Super 16 meet. When they are able to get out to a fast start, they compete with confidence and execute their following routines with precision.

On the floor, Heiskell started with poise, sticking the landing on her first past. Before performing her final pass she looked over at her teammates as they danced in sync with her routine — and then stuck another landing. With several strong routines from her teammates, the floor lineup brought the Wolverines’ score to 198.125 — a team record at Crisler Center.

“I didn’t even know it was our first 198 (at Crisler Center),” Heiskell said. “We’re just focused on you know, step by step, routine by routine — that’s where the scores come together.”

Michigan showed that a second place performance against top-tier competition was just the beginning. When they are able to harness the confidence that a hot start provides, the Wolverines excel.