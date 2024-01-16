A meet against an opponent like Stanford might have, in the past, been merely a trivial meet in the Michigan women’s gymnastics team’s season — a predictable win for the Wolverines. This season though, things aren’t so simple. Nevertheless, even in a season where Michigan has struggled, this meet was still predicted to go the Wolverines’ way. But graduate Sierra Brooks turned the mundane into the spectacular on Friday night by breaking Michigan’s all-around record.

“At least tying with that record has definitely been a goal of mine,” Brooks said. “I was just super excited and obviously (had a) really ‘on’ day.”

It was Brooks’ perfect 10.0 on the floor that pushed her over the edge for the record, but her performance as a whole was indicative of just how talented she is. Brooks started the night on the vault, where she executed a back handspring with a twist with near perfect precision, sticking her landing and earning a score of 9.975. It was a sign of things to come for the night ahead.

Brooks’ momentum faltered slightly on the bars, where she was outscored for the only time that night by fellow Wolverines captain Carly Bauman, who earned a 9.925. Brooks earned a 9.90 — her lowest score of the night, but still the second highest on the event.

On the beam, Brooks’ dominance returned, matching her vault score with another 9.975. She nailed a cartwheel and two aerial cartwheels in a difficult sequence, and stuck her landing yet again. Michigan frequently lost points for small hops on landings, but Brooks mostly avoided deductions for that error.

But the star of the night was her floor routine, which featured two difficult tumbling passes that Brooks executed to perfection, nailing skills from a full twisting double back to a front tuck into a double tuck. It is a testament to Brooks’ skill on the floor that this is her second career perfect 10 on the floor, with her first coming in the NCAA regional competition last year. And with that score, she broke a four-way tie with Natalie Wojcik, Elise Ray, Sarah Cain and Michigan gymnastics legend Beth Wymer at 39.825 to set the new program all-around record at 39.850.

Brooks attributed her accomplishment in part to her mentality shift in the gym.

“Mentally there’s a big difference from last week to this week where I feel like I definitely locked in a little bit more even in the gym training wise,” Brooks said. “I tried to actually have that meet mindset every single day in the gym, and I think it translated a lot better than it has in the past.”

The Wolverines have not had the smoothest start this season. After their shocking failure to qualify for the NCAA nationals and the departure of two of their biggest stars in Abby Heiskell and Natalie Wojcik last season, they have struggled to find their footing and regain their former dominance. Brooks has been a key to finding their way back. And the three-year captain never lost faith in her team, even if it has had to make more adjustments to the lineup than in previous seasons.

“I think in the past couple of years, we’ve had the same exact people compete,” Brooks said. “This year, definitely we’ve had to have more conversations about how to tweak things … So I think as a captain, this meet was awesome, and I think it shows everyone what we’re capable of. If there were people on the team who were doubting us or who were a little unsure. I think this was kind of something that we could point to and show everyone how much we grew.”

Brooks was praised by her coach, Bev Plocki, both for her excellent athletic talent and for her overall demeanor on and off the mats.

“She’s an amazing friend and teammate,” Plocki said. “She’s obviously an amazing athlete. She’s an incredible leader … I’m thrilled for her.”

In a season that has brought early disappointing results in the loss column, a meet win and an all-around school record provided a much-needed bright spot for Michigan. On Friday, Brooks turned the mundane into the momentous. Now it’s up to the Wolverines to capitalize on the momentum.