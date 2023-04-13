For the second year in a row, the Michigan women’s gymnastics team is home to the best senior gymnast in the country after Sierra Brooks won the 2023 AAI Award on Tuesday. This comes a year after graduate gymnast Natalie Wojcik won the same award.

Brooks’ illustrious four-year career has cemented her as one of the best gymnasts in Michigan history. She won Big Ten Gymnast of the Year for the second year in a row this year, is the first Michigan gymnast to become a three-time Regional Gymnast of the Year by winning the award again this year and has earned first-time all-conference honors four years in a row.

The all-arounder scored a perfect 10.0 on the floor in the regional meet to claim the regional championship on the event and earn her spot to compete for the individual national championship this weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. Brooks finished the season as one of the nation’s best all-around gymnasts. She finished the season ranked fifth on the vault, 14th on the uneven bars, 18th on the floor and 19th on the beam. She ranked eighth nationally in the all-around this year.

Brooks’ Michigan career isn’t over quite yet. She recently announced she will be taking a fifth year to continue her academic career at the Ross School of Business and compete for another year with the Wolverines.

Brooks is just as impressive outside of the gym that she is inside of it. She is currently the president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, is a three-time Academic All-American and received the Leaders and Best Award and the Bates Deskins Award for most outstanding student-athlete in her class as a sophomore and junior.

“Sierra is just an unbelievable Rockstar,” Michigan coach Bev Plocki said Jan. 28. “That young lady has her you-know-what together in all facets of her life like President of SAC, super, super, super smart student, business school, whatever, captain of our team, you know, 9.900. Rocks out. … She’s just an amazingly talented athlete and an amazing young woman.”

Receiving the AAI Award only solidifies what most already know about Brooks — that she is an undeniable superstar and one of Michigan’s best athletes.