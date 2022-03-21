Junior Paul Juda, the two-time defending Big Ten gymnast of the week, who leads the nation on high bar and is ranked No. 7 on parallel bars and No. 4 on pommel horse, is off in Egypt competing in the FIG World Cup.

So when the Wolverines back in Ann Arbor had to face No. 7 Penn State, a team ranked in the top eight in the nation in each event, it left the question: Could the Michigan men’s gymnastics team pull off the victory with its star absent?

Silencing any doubts of the team’s depth, the Wolverines did not trail from the time that freshman Lais Najjar nailed his floor exercise routine to kick off the meet Friday night, clinching a share of the Big Ten regular season title for the third year in a row on Senior Night.

“I was happy about the way that you could see our depth,” Michigan interim coach Yuan Xiao said. “This was senior night, but this team is about the future too. All five of our seniors played in this meet, and we also saw a lot of freshmen who haven’t competed much (this season).”

Five different Wolverines took home titles in four events, with sophomores Chris Read and Javier Alfonso sharing the still rings crown.

Without a gymnast competing in the all-around for Michigan, there were a lot of parts to play in order to secure the victory.

“Our freshman class has been really good, just stepping up into roles,” senior Cameron Bock said. “The team score is not only a reflection of the all-arounders, but the individual specialists as well. I think that everyone did their job today.”

Michigan’s specialists stepped up big-time, with four Wolverines posting career-best scores — senior Miles Miller (13.40) and junior Crew Bold (14.70) both on high bar, Alfonso on parallel bars (14.00) and Read on still rings (14.20).

Senior leadership was clearly on display on the vault, where Nick Guy scored a 14.700 in the anchor position, winning the vault title in the fourth rotation. Guy’s vault spurred the Wolverines into sweeping the remaining titles of the meet.

“This senior class actually changed the entire culture of Michigan (men’s gymnastics),” Read said. “…They made this team into something great that wins Big Ten championships.”

As they travel to State College in a bid to win their nineteenth conference championship crown, Read and the Wolverines look to build on their regular season Big Ten title and defend their 2021 Big Ten Championship.

The team’s mindset all season has been to win a national championship, and with the leadership of the senior class and depth of the roster, this team has the potential to do it.