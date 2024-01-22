As graduate Paul Juda stuck the landing after his still rings routine, the No. 3 Michigan men’s gymnastics team broke out into a chant.

“Paul is back.”

And while he may be physically back, his performances against No. 12 Army this past weekend beg to differ.

Juda returned to the Wolverines for his first meet after ankle, knee and finger injuries ended his season early last year. And for the 2022 NCAA all-around champion, who is also coming off a recent third-place finish at the 2023 World Championship, his accomplishments on Saturday were sandwiched by lackluster performances.

Throughout the first event — the floor exercise — shaky landings filled Juda’s routine, resulting in a score of 13.450. Though he placed third overall in the event, Juda’s performance fell short of his results with the national team, where he placed first in the floor exercise at the U.S. Championship this past August.

Looking to move past the event, Juda then competed in the pommel horse. While he started strong, his momentum in the routine faltered, and he eventually fell off the pommel horse. However, Juda’s clean technique led to only 1.4 points of deduction and placed him second overall with a score of 13.900, a score and place he would be disappointed with.

Then something changed.

As Juda stepped up to start his still rings routine, it seemed like all was forgotten. The routine was well executed, culminating in a perfect landing. Juda finished with a score of 14.450 with 9.050 points coming from execution and 0.1 coming from a stick bonus.

“I really felt disappointed in myself after the pommel horse there but I just relied on my team,” Juda said. “… I got three more events to do and all I could think about was ‘this ain’t no time to quit. I’m a fifth year now and I can’t be acting that immature.’ And I like to do it for (the team) all the time and try to push them but they gave it right back to me (today).”

Juda carried the momentum from his still rings performance into his vault routine. With another perfect landing, Juda finished with his highest score of the night, 15.000, with 9.7 of the points coming from execution, a high of the night across all events.

Though Juda is known for doing the all-around, no Michigan gymnasts competed in it this meet due to load management. For this meet, Juda did not compete in the parallel bars, and this break in competition seemed to halt his momentum.

Similar to his results in the pommel horse, Juda started strongly in his high bars routine. However, mid-way through his routine, he lost momentum in some of his skills, and ultimately fell off the bars. After resuming his routine, he finished by sticking his landing and got another stick bonus — ending the meet with a third-place finish in the parallel bars.

“It was Paul’s first time competing since the last World (Championship) and you can see him starting off rough on the floor,” Michigan coach Yuan Xiao said. “He’s not the highest start value routine, but he handled the bar well … He tried to go too much on the high bar so we reset on high bars. But he’s back and next week, he will do much, much better.”

Though Juda did not have the best start to his season, there were glimpses of the decorated gymnast throughout the meet. And with some more focus on the smaller techniques, Juda could return to his pre-injury consistency.

But one thing is clear from this match: Paul is not yet fully back. Rather, he’s on the journey of returning.