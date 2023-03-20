As the Michigan men’s gymnastics team entered Cliff Keen Arena on Saturday, the goal was clear. Win, and the Big Ten regular season championship belonged to the Wolverines. Lose, and opponent Illinois would claim the title.

While the matchup seemed to favor the third-ranked Wolverines, they were without two of their best gymnasts in freshmen Landon Blixt and Fred Richard, both of whom were competing in Germany for Team USA. And the fifth-ranked Fighting Illini didn’t intend to go down without a fight.

Michigan struggled early in the floor and pommel horse events, finding itself 3.65 points behind as the vault began. But they weathered the storm and, on the back of a dominant high bar score, finished 5.5 points above Illinois in a season-best 411.250 total score.

“We fought from behind,” Michigan coach Yuan Xiao said. “(But) the last two events we caught up.”

Coming into the meet, Michigan knew competing without Blixt and Richard meant the margin for error was slim. Blixt has found consistent success in the vault and floor events in his first year, while Richard thrived on the pommel horse and high bar.

The freshmen duo had provided solid points for the Wolverines in all events, but on Saturday, their absence was to Michigan’s detriment on the floor and pommel horse events, as it lost both handily.

But the Wolverines battled through this adversity. They didn’t let an early start affect them and remained calm as they faced the final trio of events.

“We try not to change our gymnastics based on how things are going,” senior Casey Cummings said. “(Later in the meet) we started doing what we know how to do, we started doing what we’ve shown in the gym.”

In-game adjustments are crucial for consistent team success, but Michigan had to approach this meet with a different mindset than previous ones. The Wolverines have plenty of high-scoring gymnasts, but the absence of two of their most elite teammates called for a unique approach to the championship-deciding meet.

“What we needed to do coming into this meet was think about our gymnastics differently,” senior Adam Wooten said. “We didn’t need to think about crazy awesome execution. We need to do what we normally do. I think it was my job to try to ease everyone’s minds.”

This approach undoubtedly helped them compete with a talented Illinois team that was at full strength, unlike the short handed Michigan team. Wooten took his own words to heart throughout the meet, scoring top marks in the floor, rings and high bar events. His meet-leading 14.3 high bar score effectively sealed the comeback win for the Wolverines.

It took a full team effort to pull off the comeback — the depth of this Michigan team was on full display. Junior Javier Alfonso stepped up in two competitions he hasn’t competed in for much of the year and set a personal record in both of them. Sophomore Logan Mckeown set a PR in the parallel bars. When Michigan needed them most, the Wolverines’ depth led them to the regular season championship.

Exemplified in the final regular season meet, the team has the talent to compete with the top teams in the country, the depth to withstand injuries and absences and the fortitude to push through rough starts and uncharacteristic performances.

“(This championship) shows that even when not all of our team is not able to compete, we have the depth and and the strength to push through and come out with a victory,” Cummings said.

Whatever odd injury or rough start stands in their way, they’ve seen it and they’ve overcome it. The Big Ten and NCAA Championships loom large, but this meet shows Michigan has the tools to bring a title back to Ann Arbor for the first time since 2014.

“We can compete (with) every team for a Big Ten Championship and for a national championship,” Xiao said.

If the final meet is indicative of anything, it’s that they have what it takes to do so.