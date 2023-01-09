In his first event at Michigan, Landon Blixt performed a strong floor routine, flipping through the air and sticking every landing. The bench and crowd erupted as the freshman’s 13.800 in the first rotation set the tone for the dominant performance the Wolverines cultivated in their first meet of the season.

On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Michigan (2-0) defeated No. 14 Greenville (1-1) and No. 15 Simpson (0-2) convincingly, winning all six events at both the team and individual level. The Panthers edged the Storm 373.100-341.350, but neither came close to the Wolverines’ score of 400.600.

“We wanted to see our freshmen compete for the first time at Cliff Keen (Arena),” Michigan Coach Yuan Xiao said. “They showed their talent.”

Greenville and Simpson performed on the floor in the second and third rotation, but no individual routine came close to catching Blixt’s. The Wolverines secured the top four individual performances in the event, with junior Kyle Shuttle, sophomore Lais Najjar and senior Casey Cummings just behind Blixt. Together their individual efforts gave the team an event winning score of 65.550.

In Michigan’s second rotation, pommel, Xiao continued to give opportunities to his freshmen, as Fred Richard and Eric Hoe competed alongside Blixt. Once again, the freshman flexed strong routines as Richard and Blixt placed second and third. However, it was senior Markus Shears who impressed the judges and won the event with a 14.450.

While many of Michigan’s top gymnasts from last season, including last year’s all-around individual national champion senior Paul Juda, gave way for younger teammates to gain experience, senior Adam Wooten provided some star power.

The Wolverines looked to sweep the first three events on the rings and build upon a commanding lead heading into the final three events, and Wooten delivered. Opponents failed to match his dominant routine, winning the event convincingly. His younger teammates provided strong support as they finished second through fifth in the event as well.

“I’m so proud of the guys that we have on this team,” Wooten said. “Everyone is working so hard.”

Michigan’s hard work led to a strong performance throughout the early events. Halfway through the meet it had the lead — its 200.400 stood convincingly above the Panthers’ 184.400 and the Storm’s 165.250.

Next for the Wolverines was the vault. Even without Juda — last year’s vault individual national champion — Michigan continued its dominance. Cummings and sophomore David Wolma tied for the win with scores of 14.350. Four Wolverines posted scores over 14.000, helping Michigan post its best single event score of the match, 70.650.

Already holding a secure lead, the young Wolverines continued to live up to Xiao and Wooten’s praise. This time it was Najjar who finished first on the parallel bars, with Blixt placing second.

In the final event, high bar, Wooten’s solid 14.300 routine got bested by Richard’s score of 14.550. Wooten and Richard led a team score of 67.100, completing the six event sweep for Michigan.

“I’m so happy for the team performance,” Xiao said. “And we know this is not our full potential.”

Xiao’s squad — while filled with underclassmen — was able to dominate inferior competition even with many of the Wolverines’ top gymnasts from the 2021 Big Ten Championship team not competing. The development of these underclassmen could compliment Michigan’s proven stars and help propel it to compete for the long season ahead.