When Michigan coach Bev Plocki flashes the ‘10’ with her hands, you know you’ve witnessed greatness.

And that’s just what senior Gabby Wilson elicited from her head coach as she anchored the Michigan gymnastics team’s floor rotation.

Her routine, scoring a 9.975, secured the comeback victory for the second-ranked Wolverines and was the cherry on top to beating defending national champions No. 1 Oklahoma, a meet Michigan had circled on its calendar since January — seeking revenge from a loss it suffered last year.

Behind a furious comeback sparked by an excellent beam rotation and a “floor party”, the Michigan women’s gymnastics team (13-2 Overall) defeated the Sooners (13-1), 198.025-197.925.

“There is no doubt that that’s a great way to conclude Senior Night,” Plocki said. “By beating a program that I have so much respect for like the University of Oklahoma. I don’t think either one of us had our best meet, but that’s why we compete, right?”

The Wolverines didn’t have their best meet to start out. As the No. 1 vault team in the beginning of the season, Michigan uncharacteristically didn’t stick a single landing in its first rotation. And competing against a team of the Sooners’ caliber, there is little margin for error. Wilson earned the team’s highest vault score with a 9.9, a far cry from the team’s usual standard.

Vault has been a point of emphasis in practice as the Wolverines have fallen off from the excellence they possessed earlier in the season.

“We’ve been focusing on doing big vaults, so we did big vaults but couldn’t seem to land them today,” senior Sierra Brooks said. “It sucks, but I also know no one had that mindset that we had already lost. I think that was the biggest thing.”

That comeback mindset set in as Michigan entered the uneven bars down by 0.425 points.

Graduate student Abby Heiskell and Wilson regained the momentum for the Wolverines with two 9.950s to lead off the bar rotation. Heiskell stuck her blind full double tuck landing and Wilson stuck her double layout landing. Brooks bounced back from her poor vault with a career best 9.975, further propelling her team.

Michigan continued to dig away at the deficit, closing the gap to 0.2 points heading into beam.

“‘Let’s go get our shovels and start digging’ is basically what I told them,” Plocki said. “We got to dig ourselves out of this slowly but surely throughout the meet. I think now we’ve done it and we’ve seen it work. … I think everything happens for a reason.”

Never losing faith and continuing to dig, the Wolverines found themselves in prime position for the comeback going into their final two events.

Wilson and graduate student Natalie Wojcik paced Michigan on the beam, each scoring 9.975. Wilson stuck her round off double tuck dismount and Wojcik landed her round off one and a half. With the Sooners showing slight fatigue on their floor routine, a Wolverine victory was suddenly within reach down just 0.15 points going into their best event.

If there’s one place Michigan exudes confidence, it’s on floor. There’s no hiding the party the Wolverines bring when they perform on floor. And in a meet when they needed to be at their best in their final event to take down the top team in the country, they were just that.

“Floor is our best event,” Wilson said. “We go out there and have a party, so it’s really just about staying present and not losing hope and not thinking it’s over.”

The rotation started off strong with three straight 9.925s from senior Nicolette Koulos, Heiskell and Wojcik. Wojcik got the crowd going, blowing kisses to the roaring Crisler Center fans as she stuck her final double back landing in her final meet at home, capping off an illustrious five-year career.

With Brooks securing a 9.9, sticking her front double tuck final landing, it all came down to Wilson.

Wilson found herself in a familiar position, anchoring the team in its final event. Knowing that her teammates had continued the momentum, Wilson was nothing but relaxed.

“I’m usually the last person to go so it’s really about trusting that my teammates have my back and then I’ll be able to just go out and breathe and relax,” Wilson said. “Just do my best gymnastics. … Just putting on a last show for the crowd.”

And Wilson treated the crowd to a show-stopping performance. The final Oklahoma score flashed on the screen midway through Wilson’s routine, but no one seemed to care, mesmerized by Wilson’s near perfection. Wilson recorded a 9.975 and secured the comeback victory for Michigan.

When Plocki led the crowd in flashing ‘10s’ with her hands, it had finally sunk in, for the team and fans — Michigan dethroned the nation’s best.

“The emotions are so high on senior night, and in a sport like gymnastics where you really have to be in the zone and focused on what you’re doing, it’s really really hard,” Plocki said. “So I’m just really proud of how well they did.”

Posting this type of score in this environment so late in the season is a confidence booster for Michigan. With the Big Ten regular season championship already wrapped up, this victory was another milestone for the Wolverines. Better yet, they were able to relish in the few mistakes they made, knowing that the postseason only holds more opportunities now that they’ve proven they can compete with, and beat, the best.

Now Michigan knows it has the ability to be second to none. And the importance of this victory isn’t lost on anyone.

“Now my team knows they’re good enough to win a National Championship again,” Plock said.

There aren’t many times a team can point to a specific moment and pinpoint exactly when they knew they had National Championship potential. But for the Wolverines, this meet proved to be just that.

And if Michigan can continue the dominance it displayed against Oklahoma, they just might be the ones standing alone at the end — again.