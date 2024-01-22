It wasn’t pretty, but the Michigan’s men’s gymnastics team got it done.

On Saturday, the third-ranked Wolverines (6-0) faced off against No. 12 Army (0-2) in their first dual meet of the season. Michigan came into the meet off a statement win over No. 4 Illinois that saw the Wolverines mount a comeback on the final rotation to take the win.

Saturday’s meet wasn’t that. Meant to ease Michigan into its season, this meet was the first time this season where the Wolverines had all of their Olympic program gymnasts competing as sophomore Fred Richard and graduate Paul Juda made their seasonal debuts. Rather than focused on eking out a win, it was about each gymnast trying out new routines and pushing for new personal bests.

“There’s still bread crumbs out there,” sophomore Landen Blixt said. “There were still falls here, mistakes there. So we still need some cleaning up to do … but I was very happy with how we did and I’m very excited for the next competition.”

The Wolverines’ night did not start smoothly. Three gymnasts fell on the floor in an uncharacteristically sloppy start for Michigan, including Juda in his return after a season of injuries. The Wolverines’ performance on floor was highlighted by Blixt, who was cheered on loudly by his teammates, nailing his final tumbling pass to win the event.

Michigan looked to right the ship on the pommel horse, but the start of the event was similar to the floor with falls from Blixt and Juda and near falls from junior Logan McKeown and sophomore Zach Granados. The sole bright spot was Richard’s event-winning routine where he earned an impressive 15.00.

After falls and near falls, the Wolverines began to put it together on the still rings. Three gymnasts put together clean routines, marking a turning point. It was the still rings where Juda began his comeback with a stellar routine punctuated by earning the first stick bonus of the day, achieving a 14.450 and winning the event.

“I really felt disappointed in myself after the pommel horse there but I just relied on my team,” Juda said. “They got my back, they told me ‘Hey, there’s a lot left to prove. I got three more events to do.’ ”

The Wolverines took that momentum and came roaring into the vault with their most dominant performances of the night. Freshman Jake Islam kicked it off with a 13.90, and Wolma followed it up with a spectacular vault, securing a 9.50 execution score, a 0.1 stick bonus and a 14.80 overall score. Junior Rithik Puri took a big hop on the landing, but earned a 13.95, and despite Blixt nearly falling, he recovered and received a 14.15.

Again punctuating his return, Juda won the vault with an incredible 9.70 execution score, a stick bonus, and a 15.00 to chants of “Paul is back” on his vault. This event was where Michigan really separated itself from Army and showed their skill.

Michigan finished on the high bar, where it faced some of its greatest challenges of the night. Wolfgang, Juda and Bold all fell off the bar, earning scores of 12.75, 13.20 and 12.95, respectively. But Puri and Richard pulled out huge performances, finishing on a high note. Puri stuck his landing and earned a 14.00, and Richard landed a great routine, earning a 14.40.

Michigan coach Yuan Xiao wasn’t concerned about the falls, though, feeling that they were an indication of how hard his team is pushing themselves this year.

“We are pushing the difficulty this time,” Xiao said. “So a lot of the routine is the new routine. They haven’t really competing … today I can see some good sides, some that are missing. I think we are dealing with that for the next two weeks.”

This wasn’t the cleanest meet for the Wolverines, but they pulled out the win despite their mistakes. And as they continue to clean things up, their ceiling will only elevate.