Pierce Wolfgang’s face was one of intense concentration. But as soon as he stuck his landing on the still rings, his face immediately broke out in a huge grin as he was met with his cheering teammates.

Those cheers were one show of chemistry out of many as the Michigan men’s gymnastics team (1-0 overall) faced Simpson University (0-1) and Greenville University (0-1). With a score of 404.900, the Wolverines beat scores of 366.000 and 383.500, respectively.

After a heartbreaking second-place finish last year where the Wolverines were just three points shy of a national championship title, Michigan looked to start its season strong. But they had to do so with little star power. ,The Wolverines rested many of their veterans and stars, including Fred Richard, the reigning NCAA champion in high bars, parallel bars and the all-around. This gave younger, more unproven gymnasts a chance to earn their spot in the rotation.

“The lineup is decided on a week-by-week basis, so I really had no idea exactly what events (I’d be in),” Wolfgang said. “I knew I’d be maybe exhibitioning all of them but not necessarily in lineup for all of them. But by the time Thursday came around, I was told that I’d be in all of them. So I was really excited for this opportunity.”

With Michigan’s proven gymnasts on the sidelines, the Wolverines’ other gymnasts had their chance to step up. The freshmen took advantage of the opportunity, with Wolfgang taking first in the all-around with a score of 78.2. In earning that, he placed second on the high bar with a 13.85 and tied for fourth on the still rings with a 13.4. Meanwhile, fellow freshman Kyle Walchuk took first overall on the pommel horse. The Wolverines swept the parallel bars, the pommel horse and the high bar. The pommel horse sweep in particular is indicative of growth on Michigan’s team, as that apparatus has historically been an area of struggle for the team.

The Wolverines left some points on the table, though, losing both the floor and the vault to Greenville. But Michigan coach Yuan Xiao doesn’t think there’s cause for concern, especially since those events can be covered by more senior gymnasts.

“I’m really happy about the team performing today and not just freshman — junior and sophomore, they all do their job well,” Xiao said. “I don’t have much concern. The only thing we do want (is) to make sure the team (is going) in the right direction.”

Though the proven gymnasts didn’t compete, their presence was clear throughout the arena. The Wolverines’ sideline was boisterous, with cheers greeting gymnasts as they finished their routines. Wolfgang says it’s an indication of the strong team culture.

“In junior (level) you have a team, but it’s not as connected as this,” Wolfgang said. “… It’s just so different knowing when you go up, you have 23 other guys behind you ready to support you and help you till you’re set, so it’s awesome.”

Junior David Wolma understands the importance of fostering an inclusive culture that isn’t focused on the stars.

“We have had a really good culture, a really good connection,” Wolma said. “We treat everybody the same … I think that’s a tradition that we’ve kept from especially in my freshman year. We had captains do that and I think we’re still improving on it every day.”

Though this meet might not be the most accurate benchmark for Michigan’s lineup this season, it serves as an excellent benchmark for this team’s camaraderie and depth.