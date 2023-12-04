Beaming with pride, graduate student Gabby Wilson struck the final pose in her floor routine, closing out a victorious meet as her teammates erupted in cheers. This solid finish mirrored many of those later executed by veteran members of the team, giving the audience a glimpse of the talent that made them last year’s Big Ten Champions.

Wilson’s landing closed out the Michigan women’s gymnastics team’s season-opening exhibition meet against Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Western Michigan on Sunday. Here, the Wolverines showcased talent, both new and seasoned, culminating in a first-place finish with a total score of 197.100 points.

This triumph provided a glimpse into what the future may hold for this growing team and, more specifically, its newer members.

“We have people who don’t have a lot of competition experience, so leaning on each other is really, really helpful here,” graduate student Sierra Brooks said. “I think just having the support of everyone makes us all perform a lot better.”

Indeed, the Wolverines showed their full support for the newer faces on their lineup. They cheered on freshman Haylen Zabrowski, sophomore Farah Liptez and sophomore Paige Thaxton as they competed in a variety of different events over the course of the meet.

Thaxton made her debut early as the first competitor for Michigan, scoring 9.700 on vault. Zabrowski and Liptez came later, making their debuts on bars.



Following Thaxton, senior Naomi Morrison, senior Jenna Mulligan and Brooks also competed in the vault, with Brooks placing first overall in the meet with a score of 9.900. Morrison and Mulligan were close behind, tying for second with a score of 9.850.

These standout performances propelled the Wolverines to a small lead with 49.200 overall points at the end of the first rotation.

In spite of the meet being so early on in the season, the team was able to allow both veteran athletes and budding underclassmen to be in the spotlight.

They continued this momentum into the second rotation, managing to keep ahead of the competition thanks to a solid performance on bars from senior Carly Bauman, which earned her a score of 9.850. With this score, Bauman tied with Western Michigan’s Sarah Moravansky for second place overall in the event, with Central Michigan’s Luciana Alvarado-Reid — a member of the Costarican National Team — narrowly taking first with a score of 9.875.

The strong performances by the veteran members of the Michigan team serve as a reminder that, while the Wolverines have many new faces, they also retained a lot of the talent locked within the squad last season. Only three athletes departed from last year’s team, one that won its 27th Big Ten title and just narrowly missed out on qualifying for the NCAA National Championship meet.

“This group is amazing,” Michigan coach Bev Plocki said. “I’m going to cry great big crocodile tears when they leave because they’ve been amazing.”

Indeed, the senior members reminded the competition of their experience and skill, especially in the Wolverines’ third rotation on the beam. Brooks and Mulligan delivered standout performances in this event, scoring 9.950 and 9.925, respectively, with Brooks tying the Broncos’ Amanda Gruber for first overall in the event.

Brooks specifically was a standout competitor for Michigan at the meet as the all-around highest scorer with 39.650 total points.

“I just felt very calm,” Brooks said. “I mean, I’m a veteran, I know how meets work … and it’s one of my last times here.”

Brooks’ ability to keep her composure proved effective as the final rotation of the meet arrived. With bounding leaps and a bright smile, Brooks led the Wolverines in the floor routine, scoring a 9.950 and placing first overall in the event. Following in her footsteps, senior Reyna Guggino and Bauman also performed well on the floor, earning second and third-place finishes with scores of 9.925 and 9.900, respectively.

“The thing about gymnastics is that we don’t have an offensive and defensive strategy,” Plocki said. “It’s what we need to do to improve from one week to the next, and how it’s about ourselves. … We need to be narrowly focused on our own performance … and stay in our bubble.”

While Michigan was able to blend both new and old talent together to cultivate a victory on Sunday, its future is still undecided. As an experienced team, the Wolverines will need to do more than just turn their focus inward if they hope to return to the national championship, or else their bubble may just burst.