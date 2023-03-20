By the time Abbie Heiskell stuck her round-off one and a half twist landing — becoming just the second athlete to score a perfect 10 on the beam at the championship — any lingering doubts about whether the Wolverines would leave Coralville, Iowa, as back-to-back Big Ten champions were certainly put to rest.

Competing in the second session of the day alongside Michigan State (8-1 Big Ten, 14-2 overall), Iowa (6-2, 11-6) and Ohio State (6-3, 16-5), No. 2 Michigan (8-1, 19-2) established an early lead and never looked back, cruising to its second consecutive Big Ten Tournament Championship.

“We knew that we had to be on our A-game tonight and I was really proud of our performance,” Michigan coach Bev Plocki said.

In Michigan’s first rotation of the day, fifth-year seniors Natalie Wojcik and Heiskell, as well as junior Carly Bauman and senior Sierra Brooks all scored 9.950 on the uneven bars to put the Wolverines at the front of the pack. With senior Gabby Wilson’s added score of 9.925, Michigan’s gymnasts combined for 49.725 points — tying the program record in the event.

Having taken note of the scoring in the previous session, Plocki explained that the Wolverines were aware that bars and beam would be the two easier judged events, and planned accordingly.

“That’s a great rotation for us to end on floor and vault,” Plocki said, “But we knew that we were gonna have to build up a sizable lead to make sure they didn’t catch us in the last two events.”

And build a sizable lead Michigan did. It set the tone for the night on the uneven bars, and then kept that pace on the beam.

Brooks scored her second 9.950 of the day before Heiskell earned her perfect 10. Heiskell, who decided to return for a fifth season with the Wolverines back in June of 2022, is intent on enjoying every second of it.

“We always talk about when we’re having fun that’s when we do our best gymnastics,” Heiskell said. “And I think this year has just honestly been the icing on the cake for my career.”

Michigan headed into the third and fourth rotations with a comfortable lead, and senior Nicoletta Koulos maintained the momentum on the floor with a strong lead-off score of 9.875.

The Wolverines led all throughout the meet, and Wilson’s 9.925 score on the vault officially put Michigan ahead of Minnesota’s overall score of 197.250 from the previous session. Heiskell’s 9.900 brought her all-around score to 39.700, which secured her back-to-back all-around title, and the Wolverines finished the meet with a final score of 198.000.

The Wolverines have been impressive all season long, and now they’ve proved that they can do it in the postseason too. With Michigan’s high-flying success, Plocki intends to stay grounded on the one height they haven’t yet reached this season: the NCAA championship.

“We’re certainly not overconfident,” Plocki said. “We know that the field is gonna be really tough and the competition is gonna be fierce, and that we’re gonna have to be even better than we were tonight.”

Michigan has consistently showed it has what it takes to compete for its second ever national title. All that’s left now is to prove they can contend once again.