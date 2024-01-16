Coming off a strong 2023 season, the No. 20 Michigan women’s gymnastics team’s 0-3 start was uncharacteristic.

After a rough start to the season, the Wolverines (1-3 overall) were looking for a way to bounce back in their first home meet against Stanford (0-1), and they did by winning 197.725-193.525.

Michigan used motivation from its previous losses and a career day by graduate student Sierra Brooks to empower the victory.

“Last week was a little bit of a reality check for us,” Michigan coach Bev Plocki said. “I said you guys are talented, but clearly you don’t believe that you’re as good as you are and we need to start believing in ourselves.”

Brooks echoed Plocki’s mentality going into the meet.

“Obviously we didn’t start off the season as strong as we wanted to,” Brooks said. “We had a lot of conversations about increasing everyone’s confidence and showing everyone that we’re (a) really good team.”

The Wolverines, led off by freshman Ava Jordan, started strong with a 9.850 performance on vault. Having a freshman lead off could have been considered a risky move because Jordan was making her collegiate debut, but Plocki doesn’t see it as a bad thing.

“We’re looking for the people not only who train well, but the people who are going to step up and come to another level in competition,” Plocki said. “There’s going to be even more shuffling and it’s a good thing to have some friendly competition for lineups because it pushes everybody to do better.”

Michigan’s vault performance did have a slight error coming from senior Jenna Mulligan as she stepped when landing, but still had a strong 9.850 score. However, the vault rotation ended with a 9.975 score by Brooks. This gave the Wolverines a 3.3 point advantage over the Cardinals at the end of the first rotation.

Michigan continued its dominance going into uneven bars scoring consistently in the 9 range with the highest score of 9.925 coming from senior Carly Bauman. There were, once again, no major errors committed by the Wolverines netting them a four point advantage.

Michigan continued its solid performances in the beam. Then, in the floor event, the Wolverines made one final push to earn the victory. Amidst the routines, one in particular stood out from the rest. Brooks earned a perfect 10, which was the first perfect 10 since fellow teammate Gabby Wilson did it in 2022. Not only was Brooks’ perfect 10 the first since 2022, but Brooks’ total score broke Michigan’s previous all-around record of 39.825.

When a captain posts that type of score, it gives a performance boost to the team.

“Everybody looks up to them in the gym, as well as in competition,” Plocki said. “Everybody that’s under them is seeing what it takes to do that and will want to emulate that same kind of work ethic and performance energy.”

With the season off to a slow start, the Wolverines shrugged off its record and came out to earn the win against Stanford.