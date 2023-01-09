The Michigan women’s gymnastics team’s first meet looked like a national championship. All four teams ranked in the pre-season top 10, with the fourth-ranked Wolverines facing off against No. 1 Oklahoma — the defending national champions — No. 5 Auburn and No. 10 UCLA.

At the inaugural Super 16 meet in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Michigan finished second with a score of 197.400 behind the Sooners — who took the top spot with 197.925. The Tigers finished third with 197.350 while the Bruins finished last with a score of 197.250.

The Wolverines faced some early adversity beginning the night on beam, an event that requires precision and leaves no room for error or nerves.

“Beam is absolutely the hardest event to start on because you have all this excited energy when you’re starting a meet — especially a meet of this magnitude,” Michigan coach Bev Plocki said.

Junior Naomi Morrison led off with a skillful mount, but two significant wobbles during the routine, however, earned her a 9.700. Senior Gabby Wilson and junior Carly Bauman followed and scored 9.725 and 9.775, respectively. The struggles continued for Michigan as senior Sierra Brooks uncharacteristically received a 9.200 — the competition’s lowest score of the night on any event.

In order to scratch Brooks’s score with a higher one, the Wolverines needed their last two gymnasts to hit their routines. Star graduate students Abby Heiskell and Natalie Wojcik were up for the challenge. Neither veteran was immune to the imprecisions affecting their teammates and made some small mistakes of their own, but poise and stuck landings gave Heiskell a 9.825 and Wojcik a 9.850 to keep Michigan’s night alive.

“We had some wobbles, but we hung in there,” Plocki said. “It was not the start that we had hoped for, but there’s plenty of teams in the country who would love to start with that score.”

With only a decent beam showing, the steep competition left the Wolverines in last place going into their floor rotation. Junior Reyna Guggino led off with a score of 9.800. Then, three straight scores of 9.925 gave Michigan an energy surge it desperately needed.

The Wolverines’ success on floor did not stop there as Brooks took an opportunity to avenge her missed beam routine. She landed her first and second pass and showcased her personality and artistry to tie for first on the event with a score of 9.950.

Brooks’s massive floor performance kickstarted a strong finish to the night. As her team tried to battle back, Brooks continued to deliver. She stuck her vault and received another 9.950 along with a double fist bump from her coach as she walked off the mat. In her last rotation, she hit her bar routine, complete with a masterful transition to the low bar and a stuck dismount to earn her third 9.950 on the night.

“I think (Brooks) probably let a little bit of nerves get to her on beam, but she’s a competitor,” Plocki said. “She let that go. She put it out of her mind. She came back and kicked butt on the other three events.”

Although Michigan remained in last place through the first three rotations, strong floor and vault performances put the Wolverines within striking distance of Auburn and UCLA. Both teams also struggled when they rotated to the beam event, putting Michigan in position to surpass them.

Along with Brooks’s impressive bar performance, Heiskell scored a 9.925 on bars and Wojcik sealed the Wolverine’s resurgence in the anchor position with a 9.975. Wojcik’s clean releases and perfect dismount led her to tie for first place in the event.

“We had the most difficult rotation, and we lost to last year’s national champions by about five-tenths,” Plocki said. “Overall, for the first meet, I’m very proud and really excited for what’s to come.”

Faced with tough competition and a poor start, Michigan embraced the adversity and proved that they are still one of the elite gymnastics teams in the country. But as they continue the season, they’ll look to fix the issues the meet also exposed.