Against a field of ranked opponents, the No. 6 Michigan women’s gymnastics team utilized its young faces in the lineup, looking to build its identity in a new era.

The Wolverines finished fourth with a score of 195.875 at the Mean Girls Super 16 meet on Friday. Their competitors included reigning champion No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 9 Kentucky and No. 11 Michigan State. After a dominant exhibition win to start the season in December, Michigan found themselves piling up small mistakes that proved to be too much to surmount in the heightened competitive field.

After the loss of stars Natalie Wojcik and Abby Heiskell, who helped lead the program to three Big Ten Championships and the 2021 National Championship, the Wolverines needed their younger gymnasts to step up. Stepping into the shoes of former national champions is a tall task and something that can’t be achieved in a single meet or practice.

“We lost a lot from our lineups and I knew that we had younger people that needed to step up and step into roles,” Michigan coach Bev Plocki said. “I knew that there would be mishaps along the way as they are developing into those roles.”

Rotations started with the Wolverines on the floor with a range of performances. Clean routines from graduate veterans Gabby Wilson and Sierra Brooks served as anchors, to bring up Michigan’s overall score. However, the points lost from small hops and out-of-bounds landings plagued their teammates’ scores. This early setback had the Wolverines fighting from behind for the rest of the meet, an unfamiliar feeling, especially against competitors who were hitting their routines from the start.

Moving into the vault, those problems continued to follow them. Sophomore Paige Thaxton had her first collegiate start while leading the lineup for the event. With her low score of 9.650, there was a line of veterans behind her needing to rally. However, Brooks and Wilson both had uncharacteristically poor performances, adding to the previous struggles on the vault.

Two events in and the Wolverines looked to be succumbing to the lights— and pressure without their mainstays.

“What they need to learn is the competitive side of things,” Plocki said. “It’s one thing to do it in practice and it’s another thing to do it on a podium under pressure.”

Things started to look up for Michigan when it got to the bars. At the Wolverines’ best-scoring event, they stuck landings one after the other. Brooks, Wilson and senior Carly Bauman’s clean executions earned all three of them a 9.900. Yet, it wasn’t enough, and going into the beam they found themselves too deep in the hole.

While Wilson shone with another 9.900 on the beam, the rest of the team faltered. Two falls from senior Naomi Morrison and junior Jacey Vore alongside all-around balance issues, sealed Michigan’s fate.

These mistakes on their own seem small enough to ignore or forget. The team’s inexperience turned those slips into a deal breaker for the meet. In the building stage of its season, the environment of top-ranked teams led to a disappointing result. While figuring out how to fill the hole Wojcik and Heiskell left, it’s been a game of trial and error with this meet falling to the latter.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of takeaways from this meet,” Plocki said. “We will go back into the gym and work on and learn from it. We will get better.”

After their season opener, the Wolverines know it’s too soon to hit the panic button or to write the burn book of their season. Michigan is entering a new era, and it needs time to see what or who it will bring.