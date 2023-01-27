Missteps on the beam proved crucial as the No. 3 Michigan (3-1 overall, 0-1 Big Ten) women’s gymnastics team lost to No. 14 Michigan State (2-1, 1-0). Despite efforts from the Wolverines to keep it close against a solid Spartans team, they narrowly lost, 197.200-196.975.

The first rotation of the night saw Michigan post a very healthy 49.125 on the bars. Graduate student Abby Heiskell led the way for the Wolverines with a strong 9.875. The rest of the team started a tad sluggish, and the Wolverines finished the rotation with an average score of 49.125, which wound up as the team’s second-lowest score of the night.

Michigan moved to the vault next, where it finished with a 49.375. Though an improvement, it still could not top the Spartans’ vault score of 49.400. Senior Gabby Wilson led the way for the Wolverines with 9.925 points, a prelude to her second place finish in the all-around.

The third rotation gave Michigan the lead, albeit short-lived. The floor routine proved the Wolverines’ friend, as they posted their best rotational score of the meet with 49.550 points. Senior Sierra Brooks led the charge, tallying an outstanding 9.950 points.

With a veteran team full of seniors and grad students – only two underclassmen — the leadership of the Michigan team is to be expected.

“(The seniors) model the attitude we want in our team,” Wolverines coach Bev Plocki said. “And they represent what it means to be a Michigan athlete.”

Michigan’s final rotation, the beam, looked like their undoing. Despite carrying the momentum going in, the beam proved a surprising challenge for the otherwise steady veteran team. Junior Carly Bauman got the Wolverines started nicely, earning a respectable 9.825 to open the rotation. The team as a whole struggled however, finishing the rotation with only 48.925 points, their lowest of the meet.

Despite the tough loss, Plocki maintained that the team is on the right track.

“Our athletes are prepared and we have total confidence in their readiness for this (upcoming) weekend and the rest of the season,” Plocki said.

While a tough loss for Michigan, it also represents a learning opportunity. Now, the team looks for a positive response to that adversity, something it expects from such a veteran team.