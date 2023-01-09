As the reigning Big Ten Champions, the No. 2 Michigan men’s gymnastics team returned plenty of star power in hopes of another strong season. In its first meet of the season it delivered with convincing wins over No. 14 Greenville and No. 15 Simpson. In the process it showed the potential the Wolverines have to sustain last year’s success.

Success is something that the Michigan men’s gymnastics team has become accustomed to lately. Just look at the last two years. The team won two straight Big Ten Championships, and won a share of the 2022 regular season conference title as well.

Head coach Yuan Xiao was named Big Ten Coach of the Year and College Gymnastics Association Regional Coach of the Year in his first season – all as the interim head coach. Xiao then earned the job officially following the season. The Wolverines were led last year by then-junior Paul Juda, an athlete with an extensive list of awards including international appearances and 2022 NCAA national championships in the all-around and vault events.

The list of awards this team has won can go on seemingly forever, but that does not guarantee them anything this year.

Following Saturday’s event, senior team captain Adam Wooten, 2021 and 2022 All-American in the high bar event, spoke about his feelings for the coming season after their first event.

“It’s a good base is how I would describe it in a general sense,” Wooten said. “That being said, we have a really long way to go. When we’re starting the season there’s always going to be mistakes.”

In such a young season mistakes are bound to happen, yet the standard is high for the Wolverines. Wooten’s words prove that the Wolverines are without a doubt satisfied with their victory, but there is always a path for improvement throughout the season.

Michigan was not at full power for this meet, the most obvious absence being the aforementioned Juda as he sat out to let more inexperienced athletes compete. His absence leaves lots of room for higher scores at future events. Even with Juda’s absence, Michigan showed in its 400.600 score that it has what is needed to continue success in a strong program: talented young athletes behind the veterans.

“I’m biased obviously, but I don’t think we have a weak lineup that we could put up,” Wooten said. “I’m so proud of the guys.”

Veterans like Juda and Wooten have proven track records, but Saturday’s meet proved that they have plenty of talent behind them. In their first collegiate meet, freshmen Landon Blixt and Fred Richard looked to carry on the tradition of the team’s recent success. Blixt took home first in the floor event en route to taking first in the all around competition, where he beat out his only competition, a teammate in sophomore Rithik Puri. Richard showed his prowess by taking home first in the horizontal bar event.

“We had our number one guy, Paul Juda, not competing but I see the depth,” Xiao said. “I think this is a team that will be growing from today.”

Past seasons show that this team is set up for success. They have proven winners and young contributors that have only shown glimpses of the success they can create. While only one meet in, Michigan has shown it has the potential to continue its long term success deep into this season.

Now, they look to make good on their promises.