Graduate gymnast Gabby Wilson was working her way through her beam routine when she wobbled after her back layout stepout. For a moment, it seemed like she would come crashing down like two Nebraska gymnasts had on the previous rotation. But Wilson regained balance and finished her routine, dismounting with her roundoff double back and taking a small step on the landing.

It was a routine emblematic of the Michigan women’s gymnastics team’s performance throughout the night: not perfect, but better than the Cornhuskers.

On Saturday, the tenth-ranked Wolverines (2-3 overall, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated No. 22 Nebraska (3-3, 1-1) 196.90 – 195.275, in a sloppy meet. Michigan wasn’t satisfied with its win, irritated by small errors throughout the meet that cost it points.

At first glance, the Wolverines’ performance was relatively strong. Their lowest score of the night was a 9.625 from Wilson on vault, where she took a large step on her landing. Graduate Sierra Brooks continued her dominance in the all-around, winning every event but the vault, where senior Reyna Guggino took home the top score. At the top of the leaderboard, Michigan dominated the Cornhuskers in every event.

“I think that everybody did really, really well today,” Guggino said. “You know, sometimes the scores and stuff don’t really go our way, but everybody was excited and hyping each other up.”

But underneath the top of the leaderboard, issues lurked, particularly on the vault and bars. The Wolverines know that in gymnastics, it’s not enough to simply win the event. The aggregate score demands a team claim more spots on the top of the leaderboard than its opponent in order to win, and Michigan struggled to do so.

The night began with the Wolverines’ worst event of the night — the uneven bars. Michigan took home the win with Brooks sticking her full twisting double layout dismount to earn a 9.90. But the Wolverines failed to place any other gymnasts in the top four. With Nebraska’s strong vault performance on its opening rotation, it seemed like Michigan might have a battle on its hands as it only led by 0.175.

It didn’t get much better for the Wolverines on the vault. Guggino claimed the top prize for Michigan, sticking the dismount on her Yurchenko one-and-a-half. But Brooks, who had the second-highest score for Michigan at 9.825, tied with Nebraska for the third spot, and the Wolverines had the event’s two lowest scores. These scores were below many of their personal bests: Three of the gymnasts competing in the event have scored perfect tens on vault. But that didn’t matter on Saturday afternoon as Nebraska had a fall on the bars, giving Michigan some breathing room with a 98.5 – 97.9 edge after the rotation.

“We still definitely have a good deal of room for improvement on vault and uneven bars,” Michigan coach Bev Plocki said. “For whatever reason, I just think that we have been training better than we’ve been competing currently in those two events.”

Michigan rebounded on the floor, where Brooks and Morrison tied for first with 9.925s. The Wolverines were on top in this event, with their lowest score coming in tied for sixth place with a 9.825. Michigan’s mistakes were far less visible in this event, and they lost fewer points because of it. The Wolverines were also aided immensely by two consecutive falls on the beam from the Cornhuskers during their rotation, further widening Michigan’s lead.

The Wolverines continued to improve on the beam. Brooks once again won the event, scoring a 9.925. Guggino turned in another solid performance to tie her career high of 9.875 and earn second place. Bauman tied her for second and Michigan also took fifth and ninth and tied for sixth.

The point deductions, particularly on vault and bars, were mostly for small mistakes, such as steps on landings. Mistakes like that are common, but irritating for a roster that mostly competes its senior members, who know what it takes to earn Big Ten and NCAA trophies. Those mistakes have costs that Michigan knows all too well after falls cost it a trip to the NCAA semifinal last year. Against a more consistent opponent than Nebraska, the Wolverines might have been in trouble.

“I’m looking for improvements,” Plocki said. “We’ve got to hit handstands and stick dismounts. We’ve got to be aggressive and stick more vaults. And I think that will come as the season goes along.”

Michigan’s season isn’t in jeopardy yet. They’ve got a strong roster filled with gymnasts with experience, and mistakes are common at the start of any season. But the Wolverines know that it’s time to get things right.

“We’re at a spot where we know that we can do our gymnastics, but it’s just cleaning up those details and making sure that everything is as perfect as we can,” Guggino said. “So as long as that keeps happening, I think that not only me, but everybody’s going to be in a really good spot and position for the rest of the season.”

Michigan knows that the devil is in the details for it, and that devil cost it a shot at a national championship last season. Even in pulling out a sloppy win, the Wolverines seem determined not to let it happen twice.