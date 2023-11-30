Winning the Big Ten regular season and conference tournament may not seem like a disappointing outcome for a season, but for the Michigan women’s gymnastics team, it was.

In April, Michigan fell short of qualifying for the NCAA National Championship after a regional tiebreaker loss.

“That was a really crushing way to have to end an otherwise really incredible season,” Michigan coach Bev Plocki said Wednesday. “We feel like we’re due for a better ending to a season this year, and hopefully we’ll continue to develop and finish on a higher note this year.”

On Sunday, the Wolverines will kick off their season with a home exhibition meet. Michigan enters the new season with some significant returners but also some notable changes.

One of the most notable returners is graduate student Sierra Brooks. Brooks received the 2023 AAI Award, given to the NCAA’s top gymnast, and was named the 2022 and 2023 Big Ten Gymnast of the Year. She returns for one final season alongside fellow graduate student Gabby Wilson.

Wilson is a four-time first team All-Big Ten recipient and has competed in the all-around for three years after starring as a specialist during her freshman season. Both Brooks and Wilson have been named captains this year.

“They’re incredible leaders for our team, in and out of the gym. I couldn’t ask for better,” Plocki said, “They’re just unbelievably talented in so many different ways, and we’re thrilled — thrilled to have them leading us into this season.”

The other two captains for the season are seniors Naomi Morrison and Carly Bauman. Morrison has been a valued member of the team during her time at Michigan, especially excelling on the vault — the event for which she was named a 2023 All-American — and floor. Bauman competed on the uneven bars and balance beam for the Wolverines in 2023 after missing her sophomore season to injury.

Since Michigan’s 2021 National Championship win, the Wolverines have boasted a plethora of talent. The back-to-back Big Ten champions were led the last two years by All-American and 2022 AAI award winner Natalie Wojcik and All-American Abby Heiskell.

However, with the graduation of Wojcik, Heiskell and Nicoletta Koulos, there are several openings in the Wolverines’ competition lineup for both event specialists and all-around competitors.

“Those are some big shoes that we need to fill,” Plocki said.

Last season, no freshmen were featured in the typical rotation. But this year, Michigan will look to those now-sophomores as well as three new freshmen to step up as it takes on their fierce schedule.

In addition to fresh faces in events, a new NCAA rule allowed Plocki to add another assistant coach to her staff. For 27 of Plocki’s 32 seasons, Associate Head Coach Scott Sherman has been by her side and in 2019 Maile’ana Kanewa-Hermelyn, former Oklahoma gymnastics star, joined them. Now, the trio has added Cali Harden. Plocki was quick to praise Harden as a great fit for the program.

“She has just been a tremendous addition,” Plocki said. “She’s so passionate about the sport of gymnastics. … She’s so hard working.”

Harden attended Eastern Michigan where she led her team to winning the 2021 Mid-American Conference Championship. She pursued a master’s degree at EMU and served as a graduate assistant coach before coming to Michigan.

“I love a person who comes into the role and just takes initiative and jumps in and sees something that needs to be done and does it,” Plocki said. “That’s the kind of person that Cali has been on our staff. Our athletes have a great deal of respect for her.”

The Wolverines’ roster may be evolving, but their schedule includes many familiar foes.

In January, Michigan will head to Las Vegas for the Super 16 meet, a competition where it finished second to Oklahoma last season. In March of that season, the Wolverines upset then No. 1 Oklahoma at Crisler Center last year. Similarly, on March 1, Michigan will head to Norman to take on the Sooners once again.

The meet Plocki is anticipating most this year, though, is on Feb. 4 at home against Michigan State. Her excitement comes from the festivities surrounding the event. The Wolverines will welcome home many Michigan alumni to celebrate the program’s 27 Big Ten championship teams.

“I am really super excited about trying to do some really special things to honor the athletes that have paved the road to where this program is today,” Plocki said.

As Michigan continues to develop, it clearly has much to look forward to in 2024.

The stakes are high for the Wolverines and for their season to have a “better ending.” To get there, seasoned veterans and new faces will need to rise to the challenge.