Sunday marked the beginning of the end of graduate captain Sierra Brooks’ tenure with Michigan gymnastics.

In the Wolverines’ exhibition meet victory over Western Michigan, Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan, Brooks provided a consistent spark for her team. Garnering an all around score of 39.650, she also held the highest individual event score for Michigan with 9.950 in both the beam and floor rotations.

After beginning her career as a Wolverine in 2020 with an exhibition meet against the same three teams, Brooks has since grown into a veteran. Her status had her evolved into a valuable asset for her teammates.

“I think it’s very exciting,” Brooks said. “I also think it’s very full circle. And it’s a very good point to reflect.”

Brooks capped off her productive day with a strong performance in the floor event. After sticking the landing, her energetic final routine was adorned with an eruption from the crowd at the Crisler Center.

And with Michigan looking ahead at a full schedule of meets, Brooks sees potential in her teammates.

“It’s really good to have a whole entire team where … every single person has a really important place on the team,” Brooks said. “So I think that’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

During Sunday’s meet, the Wolverines’ chemistry was on full display — led by Brooks. They rushed over to congratulate each other after each routine, and Brooks was often the first person to praise her fellow teammates after finishing one.

Brooks was dominant in her first routine of the day in the vault rotation, finishing with a score of 9.900. And that team love was reciprocated for her. Not only will this chemistry be important for Michigan going forward, but it is representative of the togetherness the program has. The succeeding captains will look to preserve its culture that is so conducive to winning.

“It’s a very fun time to be able to … help our underclassmen and those who are competing for the first time,” Brooks said. “So I kind of use it as a teaching opportunity.”

For a relatively young Michigan team, Brooks takes a unique leadership approach. While she is an imposing presence on the floor, the captain may not be the loudest in the gymnasium. And with a new group of underclassmen contributing to the team this season, Brooks’ impact could transcend into a new generation of Michigan gymnastics.

“I feel like (my leadership style is) a little bit more behind the scenes because I’m not a super energetic person,” Brooks said. “I’m … not the loudest in the room, leadership-wise too, so I’m fairly introspective.”

The guidance and authority that Brooks — along with co-captains Gabby Wilson, Naomi Morrison and Carly Bauman — provide appear intangible to the Wolverines as they begin their season. Michigan coach Bev Plocki recognizes the value her leaders contribute to the program as well.

“(The captains are) just amazing,” Plocki said. “And I just hope … that the underclassmen are absorbing like sponges, everything that they can from these amazing leaders while they’re here.”

Last season, Michigan fell short of its lofty expectations of a National Championship. However, Brooks thinks the team is in a better position than it was last year. With younger players and a hungrier mindset, the Wolverines have their eyes set on raising another banner after this season concludes. But, Brooks is more focused on the immediate tasks at hand.

She doesn’t want Michigan to get ahead of itself before winning the meets necessary to reach a National Championship.

“I think truly looking at it one meet at a time and not looking so forward,” Brooks said. “I think it’s really good to have goals … but at some point you get a little consumed.”

Despite how distracting those goals can be, the Wolverines see light at the end of the tunnel in the form of a National Championship. Brooks already won one National Championship in 2021, and adding another to her resume would cement her legacy in Michigan gymnastics history.

Yet, aware of the obstacles that stand in their way, Brooks is cautiously conscious of the potential the Wolverines have to get themselves back to the national stage. And with Brooks nearing the end of her Michigan career, the Wolverines hope to capitalize on her remaining leadership prowess and reclaim their title as champions.

Sunday’s meet was the first step for Brooks and Michigan to fulfill their potential.