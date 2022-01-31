Down only 5.100 points with one high bar routine remaining, most teams would feel pretty confident about their chances.

When that routine belongs to the top high bar gymnast in the nation, that confidence level skyrockets. So it came to no one’s surprise when junior Paul Juda stuck his dismount, completing his routine and earning a 13.850, sealing a 409.100 – 400.350 win over No. 3 Nebraska.

The Michigan men’s gymnastics team entered Saturday’s meet without two key gymnasts. Both junior Crew Bold and graduate student Cameron Bock were unable to perform routines due to injury.

“Competing against No. 3 (Nebraska), we knew no one believed this lineup had the potential today,” Michigan coach Yuan Xiao said. “Without Cameron and Crew, we still believed in our lineup because they are working every day for this.”

Across the board, the Wolverines’ lineup included gymnasts filling holes in events that various injuries had left open. Five gymnasts performed routines in events for the first time this season.

It was Juda, though, who stood out the most.

Juda’s impact on the meet began in the second rotation, where he anchored Michigan’s pommel horse lineup. Down by 10.400 points as the last gymnast to go, he delivered a clean routine with no major flaws, good for a 13.200 to give the Wolverines the lead after two rotations. Juda then followed it up with a stellar performance on the split rings, an event he had not been competing in to this point in the season. Still, he recorded a 14.300, earning second place in the event.

In the parallel bars — a second event he had yet to perform in this season — Juda stepped up once again. He completed a dynamic routine, avoiding major infractions to score a 14.200 and place third individually. Meanwhile, freshman Lais Najjar, performing his first career parallel bars routine, delivered a 13.800 score and tied for fourth place.

“The number one thing we’ve been talking about is working on depth, depth and depth,” Juda said. “Trying to get the guys that are not those top five guys and push them into those spots. … Not being focused on one or two guys and getting the whole team that experience.”

In his fourth and final event of the day, the high bar, Juda performed about as expected, capping off the meet with a strong routine. That routine — in an event he excels in — was nothing special on its own for Juda. But it marked the first time all season that he had performed more than three routines in a single event, taking on a greater role in early season meets than he may have expected.

“I’ve been resting my body, getting ready for the postseason and allowing the right time to peak,” Juda said. “But today I just focused on being in my bubble, focusing on the guy right before me, building that momentum and getting the job done.”

Juda wasn’t perfect. He wasn’t the top gymnast in any event, failing to pick up an individual event title. But he was consistent, performing routines in events he usually would not have and recording scores close to the top of the leaderboard.

Missing two gymnasts against a top three opponent, Juda provided exactly what Michigan needed.