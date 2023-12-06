Perhaps you’ve seen sophomore gymnast Fred Richard soaring through the air during a tumbling pass or performing an intricate dismount off high bar, and maybe — just maybe — you’ve seen him do all of that on TikTok.

Yes, that’s right. In addition to being a well-decorated gymnast, one of Richard’s favorite pastimes is producing content for his TikTok account, @frederickflips.

Boasting over half a million followers on the platform, Richard enjoys making a variety of videos for his audience, ranging from competition clips to fun challenges with his teammates and athletes in different sports.

The idea for this account started back in 2020. Feeling isolated in his home in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard longed for a way to connect with the world around him and make an impact on his community. At first, it started with a small skit that garnered a few hundred views. But ever so slowly, Richard started creating content related to what he was most passionate about — gymnastics. While comedy may be where he started, Richard quickly realized that he wanted to take the account in a different direction, one that better suited his goals.

“(Richard) always finds a way to make it his own, no matter how long it takes or how much effort you might have to put into it,” Amira Hussamy, a member of Richard’s content-creating team, told The Michigan Daily. “He’s always wanted to bring more attention to the sport and give it the applause that it deserves. … That’s definitely a big part of his mission.”

Fortunately for Richard, he’s finding success on that front. His charismatic personality and creative content ideas have propelled him into the spotlight, increasing publicity surrounding men’s gymnastics.

But those qualities aren’t confined to social media alone. The passionate and fun-loving attitude that has seeped through Richard’s online presence has also been integral to the success that he’s found in the sport itself.

With a Big Ten all-around title, a trio of NCAA titles and a third-place all-around finish at the 2023 FIG World Championships under his belt, it’s no secret that Richard is carving a name for himself in the gymnastics world.

“I don’t know if it’s an addiction, if it’s a lifestyle, it just is,” Richard told the Daily. “People walk, people sleep, people eat. I walk, sleep, eat and do gymnastics. It’s just one of those variables that’s built into my life.”

* * *

Richard’s journey with the sport has been a lifelong one. It began at just two years old in Stoughton, Mass., when watching other kids practice piqued his interest.

“I would just go to the gym to pick (my sister) up, and I’d see kids flipping everywhere,” Richard said. “So, I’d go home and chuck it on my parent’s bed, land on my head a couple of times, and they saw what I was doing, and they were like, ‘Alright, we’ve got to put him in.’ ”

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing at first for the young athlete. While he was placed on a competitive team at age five, Richard was simply too full of energy to concentrate and practice at the level expected of him. It was clear that Richard — a budding first-grader — needed time to explore the sport before locking in his role as a competitive gymnast.

Realizing this, Richard’s former coach Tom Fontecchio, at the formerly-named Somersault Gymnastics, decided to give him a year to mature before he rejoined the team. During this year, Richard took time to solidify his skills, planting the seeds that would eventually blossom into an enduring love for the sport.

His passion and work ethic eventually culminated with Richard joining the Future Stars Program at age ten. In the midst of Colorado Springs, Colo., competing for a spot on the junior national team, Richard realized he was ready to take the sport seriously.

“I tied for eighth place, so I had just made the team,” Richard said. “I saw the top kids in the country just killing it, and I knew I wanted to get to that level. … At these camps, they tell you, ‘You’re the future of this sport, so we’re going to train you to be ready for the Olympics.’ So, by then, I was seeing that path.”

And so, as he entered high school, his adoration for gymnastics kept him steadfast in his commitment to his goals. He’d be sure to never lose sight of the light at the end of the tunnel.

Throughout his high school career, Richard competed both nationally and internationally, claiming many titles. A first-place finish in the junior division all-around competition, second-place on high bar at the U.S. Classic and additional first-place finishes in the floor exercise, vault and high bar at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships are just a taste of his accomplishments.

The sport that had captured his attention at a young age while picking up his sister had built up into a lifelong enthusiasm and a list of accolades.

In lieu of the success he’s found, Richard acknowledges that none of this would be possible without the constant support from his friends and family, who got him to practice each day and allowed him to dive fully into the depth of his passion. Richard specifically credits the efforts of his first coach, Fontecchio, who played a major role in his early career.

“The gym I started in wasn’t the best gym by far,” Richard said. “It didn’t have the equipment to make an Olympic-level gymnast. … But Tom saw my potential, and on the weekends, he’d go out of his way to drive me to other gyms that had the right equipment and train me in a way so that I could be prepared for this level. And, when I outgrew the gym, he was able to connect me to the right coach to continue my journey.”

For Richard, the next step came in the form of Levon Karakhanyan, an experienced coach in Millis, Mass. Karakhanyan, who has trained world champions, took Richard under his wing at 14 years old and continued to work with him to build a world-class athlete.

His years of hard work started to pay dividends as Richard earned the No.2 spot in his recruitment class and an eventual place on the Michigan men’s gymnastics team.

Though Richard has only completed one season with the team thus far, his 28 scores of over 14 points, multiple NCAA titles and Big Ten Championship wins have already started making waves.

But, at last season’s close, the work wasn’t quite done yet. In a few short months, he was due to make an appearance at the World Gymnastics Championships in late September. As he prepared for the event, Richard refused to crumble beneath the pressure to perform.

“It’s very easy to let the pressure get to you,” Richard said. “But I said, ‘You know, I’m just going to have fun when I do this.’ I realized that in any competition where I try to have the most fun possible, I always do very well, so I just needed to do that at the World Championships.”

This key element is what makes Richard’s competition style unique. For as much effort as he puts toward competing at a high level, he directs an equal amount of attention to making sure that he’s enjoying himself. And through this, his love for the sport has only grown alongside his ambition.

The 2023 World Championships was a historic moment in Richard’s career. All eyes were on him as he conquered the floor exercise, pommel horse, still rings, vault, parallel bars and finally high bar.

But, as he mounted the high bar and began to execute his routine, he hit a hiccup. A missed connection with the bar caused Richard to fall off and hit the ground below. But, undeterred by the fall, he picked himself up and finished his routine — even sticking the dismount.

In spite of the drive Richard has to succeed, it’s his fun-loving mindset that pushes him that extra mile, giving him that coveted ability to refocus and operate under pressure.

“I feel like I’ve had great success in this sport and have nothing to prove to anyone,” Richard said. “I’ve done a lot, and I know I can do so much more. So, at the end of the day, I know I can just have fun … and I’ll probably get farther just having fun over being upset day to day.”

And so, despite a fall off the high bar during his final routine of the meet, he broke into a grin and waved at the crowd as he concluded the routine. That smile stuck around as he stepped onto the podium to claim an all-around bronze medal, making him — at just 19 years old — the first American man to win an all-around medal at the World Gymnastics Championships in 13 years.

With his sophomore season at Michigan rapidly approaching, much of the future remains uncertain. Yet, one thing is for sure: Richard has no plans of slowing down.

“He’s the type of gymnast that, if you go up there and do a good job, he wants to go up there and do a better one,” Fontecchio said. “My friends often told me, ‘You know Tom, the problem with you is that you want it more than the gymnast does.’ Fred, in all my years of coaching, was probably only one of two or three that wanted it more than I did.”

* * *

Richard has hit many milestones on his path toward the Olympics. But he still wants to do more. After all, it’s woven into the very fabric of his life.

“The Olympics is definitely on the plate … but for me, I think it’s just one step along a larger path,” Richard said. “My overall goal for the future is to grow the sport as much as possible and bring as many eyes to it as I can, and I think the Olympics is just one part of this whole journey. The men’s side of gymnastics has been much smaller than the women’s side for a long time, and while I’m here, I want to change that.”

Through his unwavering dedication to pursuing his passion, Richard has become a trailblazer in his own right, with his TikTok serving as a perfect example of that. An emerging face of the sport, Richard is not only having fun making content with his friends, but also staying true to his values by doing what he loves for a cause he loves.

However, he still has a long way to go, as his legacy is still in the making.

But no matter how long and winding the road ahead may be, Richard will greet each new challenge with a smile.