On senior night, the No. 2 Michigan women’s gymnastics team looked to hand the defending national champions, No. 1 Oklahoma, its first loss since last February. And with the captaincy of senior Gabby Wilson, the Wolverines did just that.

Trailing the top ranked Sooners almost the entire meet, Michigan needed someone to step up, and Wilson was at the forefront of that. While her teammates had an uncharacteristically poor vault performance, Wilson led the team with a 9.900 to Michigan afloat. And heading into the uneven bars, the Wolverines needed a strong showing to keep their hopes alive. Once again, Wilson delivered with a 9.950, tying her career-best.

“It’s not over till it’s over,” Wilson said. “That’s what (Michigan coach Bev Plocki) tells us all the time. We knew it wasn’t our best vault rotation but we just built on that and the bars started out amazing.”

Wilson demonstrated that sentiment time and time again Monday. As Michigan found its footing heading into the third rotation on beam, its deficit was cut to .200. The Wolverines were in need of a high scoring routine, and Wilson, like she had done all night, delivered.

Drowning out the noise in the arena and focusing on her routine, Wilson achieved multiple high amplitude jumps during her dance series and a clean backspring layout stepout that brought the crowd to its feet at Crisler Center. Anyone that was still sitting rose up after Wilson stuck a difficult roundoff double back dismount, tying a career best 9.975 and earning the event title that she would share with graduate student Natalie Wojcik.

Wilson refused to let her team go down without a fight, using her leadership to calmly reassure her teammates — commanding that they needed to continue relying on each other.

“Gabby is so focused,” senior Sierra Brooks said. “But she gets people going when they need to be and lights the fire underneath their butt.”

Anchoring the floor rotation, Wilson’s poise and versatility once again took center stage as Michigan remained behind Oklahoma heading into the final routine of the night. Her tricky floor exercise was executed to perfection as the Wolverines completed the come from behind win on senior night.

Sticking each landing in her aggressive three pass routine — a double back with a full twist, a layout to a front full and a double tuck– Wilson’s teammates rushed the floor to embrace her. The Sooners’ last beam score came in midway through Wilson’s performance, meaning that a win was guaranteed no matter Wilson’s score. But Wilson, unaware of that result and believing that the fate of the team was in her hands going into the routine, secured a season-best 9.975 — showing her strength under pressure.

Wilson consistently exudes confidence during her routines, and now in her fourth year at Michigan, she has fully embraced her role as an all-around gymnast. Plocki got emotional talking about the development of Wilson throughout her career.

“She did not start out as an all-arounder,” Plocki said. “But I have watched her over these four years grow into an amazingly strong woman … she’s not afraid to use her voice now.”

Wilson has always been an excellent gymnast, winning eight event titles her freshman year and finishing the 2020 season tied for 28th nationally on vault and floor. She continued to hone her skills in each event, earning two career scores of 10.00 on floor and one on vault. Now, Wilson is a four-time WCGA All-America, three-time First Team All-Big Ten, two-time Individual Regional Champion, Big Ten Floor Champion and National Champion, among other accolades.

“I’m a completely different person,” Wilson said. “In terms of what I had known I’m capable of and my confidence not just in the gym, but outside the gym as well. My voice matters and just knowing what it’s like to be a part of such an amazing group of young women in a team and what a team means, I really learned that.”

That growth was on full display against Oklahoma.

Wilson certainly was the hero on Monday, with a 39.800 all-around score – tied for the fifth highest in program history. While her heroics used to come in singular events, it has now found consistency.

An all-around consistency that is paying off for Michigan.